Pharma firm Hetero revamps logo, brand identity

Pharma major Hetero has unveiled its new corporate logo, brand architecture, visual and verbal identity of the company.

“With a people-first approach, this distinctive identity will guide and accelerate Hetero’s business growth and evolution,” Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director of Hetero Group of Companies, said.

The new logo is effective immediately and will be implemented across the Group’s companies, solutions, assets, services and products in due course.

“It uses circles as the primary visual anchor to represent accessibility and global reach,” he said in statement here on Wednesday.

“The new logo is a refreshing change from the version that has served Hetero well for three decades. And yet its reflection can be seen in the new version. It continues to be red but with a warmer tone that shows Hetero’s passion and humane approach,” he said.

“Our new identity embodies this drive to expand our reach and capabilities in order to respond with agility to the world’s evolving health needs,” B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero Group of Companies, said.