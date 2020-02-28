Pharma honchos commit to keeping the moral compass in place for the industry

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
From rewarding employees when they do a good job to tacking the fall-out from the spread of the coronavirus, top brass from the pharmaceutical industry expressed their commitment to addressing such challenges, as they worked towards putting India higher on the quality map.
The industry needs to reward and recognise employees doing good work and not penalise everyone for something that may have gone wrong in one plant or because on one individual, said Nilesh Gupta, Lupin’s Managing Director, speaking at the finale CEO Panel of the Indian Pharmaceutical Forum (IPF) 2020.
Touching on a challenge that has often been pointed out by international regulators, Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said that a culture needed to be created in companies that empowered people to speak up and do the right thing. “This has been a challenge in the industry,” said Reddy, also President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance that organises this forum annually along with Indian and other international regulatory authorities.
The two-day event takes up critical regulatory issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry as they sell in markets across the world.
The panel included Sun Pharmaceutical’s Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, Cipla Executive Vice Chairperson Samina Vaziralli and Cadila Healthcare’s Chairman Pankaj Patel.
Alluding to the large millennial population that are increasingly part of the workforce, Vaziralli said that retaining talent is like a treadmill, where you can’t stop or get off, and need to constantly engage. While skilling employees was required, she said, it was also important for seniors to go the shop-floor to raise morale and have families’ day at work, for example.
Sun’s Dilip Shanghvi pointed out that it was also important to ensure that lessons learnt stayed with employees. Encouraging industry colleagues and employees to take happiness out of things that work, he said, that short-term pressures did not affect him, as he looked at long-term outcomes. Cadila’s Pankaj Patel urged employees to tackle stress as a good challenge and use it as a motivation.
The star-studded panel was unanimous in ensuring that India remained the pharmacy to the world, a provider of quality, affordable medicines. Lupin’s Gupta urged the industry to keep the patient at the centre of their efforts, that is a good moral compass, he added.
Responding to audience queries on the immediate challenge posed by the coronavirus and the pressure it was expected to put on active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates that companies sourced from China, Cadila’s Patel said that the industry was in talks with the Centre to reduce their dependence on sourcing supplies from one geography, China.
DRL’s Reddy said that efforts were on to make the industry self-sufficient not just in the face of the current challenge, but otherwise too. And in that journey they expected support from the Government as well.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...