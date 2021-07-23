PharmCADD, IIT Hyderabad sign up for co-development of new drugs

PharmCADD, a drug discovery company based in South Korea, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, for co-developing new drugs and advancing the platform technology, pharmulator.

PharmCADD, which uses AI and Physics/ Quantum-based technology, has founded a local corporation in India last month and is hiring Indian researchers.

Under this MoU, IIT Hyderabad will provide members to conduct academic research in AI, MD simulation, and quantum calculation for new drug development. PharmCADD and IIT Hyderabad also agreed to promote collaboration by jointly participating in R&D projects.

“PharmCADD has designed and optimized the mRNA sequence for developing Covid19 mRNA vaccine and the mRNA vaccine candidate has been recently applied for Investigational New Drug (IND) to begin clinical trial study in Korea. Based on this experience, we have expanded a vaccine developing platform and enhancing the platform technology with the aid of IITH's resources,” Taehyung Kwon, CEO, PharmCADD, said in a statement.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “IIT Hyderabad is the only institute in the country with UG programs in both Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology & Bioinformatics. IITH has dedicated faculty working many novel techniques & drugs. This global collaboration in the field of drug development will definitely strengthen our capabilities to develop novel formulations and make a healthier society”.

Founded in 2019, PharmCADD is engaged in in-silico drug design and committed to accelerating the path for discovering and developing therapeutics for diseases.