PharmEasy, Amazon Pay form tie-up for contactless payments

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on May 27, 2020 Published on May 27, 2020

Online medicine and healthcare ordering app PharmEasy has collaborated with Amazon India to enable digital payments using the ‘Amazon Pay wallet’, as per the companies’ joint release.

According to PharmEasy, this partnership will not only help its customers to avail cashback offers from Amazon Pay but also enable fast and seamless checkouts.

PharmEasy believes that in such difficult times, digital and contactless payments should be encouraged users’ safety.

With this tie-up, the PharmEasy users can purchase medicines and healthcare products, book a lab test, and get the maximum benefit out of their Amazon Pay balance.

Saumil Parekh, VP Marketing, PharmEasy said, “Amazon and PharmEasy share the common value of serving their customers in every possible manner, and more so now during the ongoing pandemic. We’re constantly looking for ways to make the consumer experience on PharmEasy right from choosing healthcare products to order placement and checkout more hassle-free. Through this partnership, we are enabling a seamless and reliable payment option for our users.”

He further added, “Our customers' safety is of utmost importance to us. And this tie-up has come in at the right time for them to put their Amazon Pay wallet balance to good use and avail the benefits of safe, contactless payments. Also, as a marketplace, we work with 35k retail partners in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across the country and their safety is equally important to us. Hence, it is in the best interest of our users and our retail partners to eliminate cash transactions in such critical times.”

Commenting on the partnership, Manesh Mahatme, Director – Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India said: “Amazon Pay has always aimed to make digital payments secure and seamless. This partnership with PharmEasy comes at a time when along with ensuring safe digital transactions, we are also looking out for the well-being of our customers. They will now be able to transact using their Amazon Pay Wallet in a contactless manner while maintaining all the safety and sanitation norms.”

Customers opting to pay via Amazon Pay can avail of a minimum ₹50 to a maximum of ₹600 cashback which is valid on a minimum transaction of ₹500 on PharmEasy, as per the joint release of the companies.

