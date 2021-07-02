Philip Morris International to acquire Fertin Pharma

Philip Morris International (PMI) has agreed to acquire Fertin Pharma A/S, a Danish specialist contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in innovative oral and intra-oral delivery technologies, with operations and manufacturing facility in India.

Headquarters in Vejle, Denmark, Fertin Pharma has additional facilities in India and Canada. The 106-year-old group, a leader in medicated chewing gum with a strong presence in nicotine replacement therapy and other nutraceutical products, is a specialist in innovative oral and intra-oral delivery technologies to support healthier living.

Peter Halling, CEO of Fertin Pharma, in a statement said, “Fertin Pharma has been on a fantastic journey with EQT and the Bagger-Sørensen family as owners. With the new ownership in place, Fertin Pharma will be in a great position to continue delivering on our vision and mission, including our work as a CDMO for our customers.”

Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer of PMI said, “The acquisition of Fertin Pharma will be a significant step forward on our journey toward delivering a smoke-free future - enhancing our smoke-free portfolio, notably in modern oral, and accelerating our progress in beyond nicotine.”

S Ravi Kumar, CEO and MD, Fertin India, said, “As part of our expansion into the fast growing Indian medicated/nutraceutical gum market, we have established a global R&D centre at Mumbai in 2011 and a world-class WHO-GMP certified manufacturing facility at Goa in 2015, with around 100 employees for India and exports.”

With the Indian government’s various Anti-Tobacco programs, there is a tremendous potential for tobacco cessation products especially Nicotine gum targeting the large smoking and tobacco consumer base of over 30 crores.

In 2020, nearly three billion Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) doses were manufactured, supporting more than 3.2 million people with both reducing and quitting harmful tobacco and smoking.