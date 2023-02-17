Philips Domestic Appliances has been renamed as Versuni. This comes after Royal Philips sold its domestic appliance business to Hillhouse Capital in September 2021.

“The new name is the next step after the Domestic Appliances business became independent in September 2021. Although the visual identity of the company is changing, its mission to turn houses into homes remains constant,” an official statement added.

As a licensee of Royal Philips, the company will continue to use the Philips consumer brand, as well as Saeco, Gaggia and Philips Walita, on its products and services. Consumers can also continue to use products of its other brands---- Preethi, L’OR Barista and Senseo, it added

“Versuni begins a new chapter after we moved forward as a standalone company. We are committed to delivering the best possible solutions for our consumers and customers, and will continue to excite with innovations that make life at home better, easier and healthier. And as we continue our journey as Versuni, expanding on our market leadership and exploring new opportunities, we are privileged to help consumers turn houses into homes,” said Henk S. de Jong, CEO of Versuni.

“The new company name will be implemented worldwide throughout 2023 and supported with a new and distinct company visual identity,” it added.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is active in more than 100 countries, and has a global innovation, manufacturing, and commercial footprint. Its portfolio spans kitchen appliances, coffee, climate care, garment and floor care.