Philips looks to make beard trimmers in India

With the male grooming industry picking up, Philips India is exploring the possibility of localising the production of beard trimmers. The Indian arm of the Dutch major Royal Philips had been instrumental in creating the domestic electric shaver and beard trimmer categories.
Incidentally, India is among the fastest-growing markets for Philips, and trimmers continue to be its most sold item.
While kitchen appliances, home appliances and female grooming are other categories where it already has made-for-India (localised) offerings from its Chennai (company-owned) and Himachal Pradesh (third-party manufacturing) facilities, the entire male grooming portfolio of beard trimmers and electric shavers is currently being imported.
According to Gulbahar Taurani, President, Philips Personal Health, the company is working on identifying gaps where it can bring in its offerings. If required, localisation can also happen.
Male grooming is now a big and growing market with devices such as shavers and trimmers gaining popularity. A variety of Indian and foreign brands such as Syska, Havells and Braun are already present.
Apart from devices, safety razors and shaving solutions (such as creams and aftershave), male grooming has expanded to include beardwashes, growth oil, and shampoos.
“We are a market leader when it comes to the male grooming segment in India. In fact, depending on the need, localisation of production can happen within a year or later,” Taurani told BusinessLine.
“We are not averse to localisation and have done it across categories such as mixer grinders, steam irons and so on to suit India requirements,” he added.
In its 2018-19 annual report, Philips India reported sales of ₹4,240 crore and profit after tax of ₹176 crore. While 26 per cent of its revenue comes from the personal health segment (male and female grooming, kitchen appliances such as air fryers and mixer grinders), a little over 44 per cent comes from health systems. Innovation services account for about 29 per cent.
