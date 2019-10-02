Philips TV re-enters India market after tie-up with TPV Tech, its new licensee

Flight Jargon
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Television brand Philips, which was out of the Indian market for a span of about a year-and-a-half, is expecting to grab a significant share of the TV market backed by new product launches and expansion of the retail network.
Philips TV, which was being manufactured by Videocon Industries in India from 2010 under a brand-licensing agreement, went out of the market in the latter part of 2017, as its licensee had stopped production following financial woes.
Taiwan-based TPV Technology, which had taken over the rights in key global markets such as Europe and China for Royal Philips’ TV in 2010, bagged the brand licence for the Indian market in June 2018. TPV is one of the largest manufacturers of monitors and LCD/LED TVs globally, with its own brand AOC and as a OEM for large global brands.
According to Arun Menon, Country Head, Philips branded television and audio, TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd, plans are afoot to be among the top five TV brands for television in India by the end of 2020.
The company is also looking at a 50 per cent growth in its audio business next year, led primarily by wireless home audio, headphones and bluetooth speakers. “We have seen a slowdown across industries this year and television and audio are no exception. We have started seeing demand picking up in audio, while in television we expect to see traction this festival season starting October,” Menon told BusinessLine.
Festival season sales (between August-October) account for nearly 35 per cent of the company’s total business during a year.
The television market is quite cluttered with a number of brands vying to grab a share of the pie. The top three or four brands currently dominate around 70 per cent of the TV market in India.
Philips, which claims to enjoy brand loyalty, particularly in the southern and eastern markets, is looking to ride on its brand image as it expands its footprint across the country.
“We are looking to come up with a targeted campaign, aimed at the younger generation, through digital marketing initiatives over the next 12 months,” he said.
In the TV segment, the company currently has seven SKUs, and plans to roll out seven more by the second quarter of next year.
Since the beginning of 2019, when Philips TV made its reappearance in the market under brand licensee agreement with TPV, the company has managed to establish a presence across 3,500 outlets. The aim is to take this up to 7,000 outlets by the year-end. The expansion will be across major cities and towns.
Philips would focus on establishing the retail channel over the next six-to-seven months before embarking on an aggressive marketing campaign starting next festival season.
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...