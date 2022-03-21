PhonePe acquires gig marketplace GigIndia

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Monday announced that it has acquired GigIndia, a network for freelance micro-entrepreneurs.

As part of the acquisition, GigIndia which has 1.5 million entrepreneurs, and over 100 enterprises as customers, will integrate with PhonePe.

PhonePe will leverage GigIndia’s network of freelance microentrepreneurs to help corporates and enterprises acquire more customers and scale up their distribution channels. The acquisition is also meant to help strengthen PhonePe’s offerings and value proposition for its enterprise partners and create opportunities for individual freelance micro-entrepreneurs in India.

Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said: “We are excited to welcome GigIndia’s team to PhonePe and leverage their domain expertise to offer value-added services to our enterprise partners, helping them scale, expand and grow their businesses. GigIndia has already served many businesses with its pool of high-quality, skilled freelance micro-entrepreneurs. We are looking forward to working closely with them.”

Sahil Sharma, CEO at GigIndia added, ”PhonePe is a leader in the digital payments space, and we are delighted to be joining forces with them. GigIndia has been a trusted partner for fast-growing enterprises across India and in PhonePe we have found a like-minded partner who supports our vision.’’

Aditya Shirole, COO at GigIndia said, ”GigIndia has been playing a pivotal role in transforming the way businesses are collaborating with an intent of empowering freelance micro-entrepreneurs with readily available opportunities. PhonePe’s vision and values strongly resonate with our ethos of innovation. We are looking forward to working closely with the PhonePe team.’’