PhonePe crosses 350 m registered users mark

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Homegrown digital payments platform PhonePe on Friday announced that it has crossed 350 million lifetime registered users.
The platform’s registered user base has grown 28 per cent from 273 million in January to 350 million in December 2021, it said. PhonePe also reported 150 million monthly active users (MAU) and an annualised total payment value (TPV) of $651 billion in December.
PhonePe is among the leading UPI platforms with over 45 per cent market share in terms of the volume of transactions processed in December. It also processed over 500 million transactions at physical stores (including kiranas) in said month. “This was achieved due to the rapid expansion of PhonePe’s merchant coverage spanning 25 million stores spread across 15,700 towns and villages, constituting 99 per cent of pin codes in India,” it said.
Sonika Chandra, Head of Consumer Platform & Payments, PhonePe, said, “We are delighted to cross the 350 million registered users mark and emerge as India’s largest digital payments platform across all core metrics.”
“This phenomenal growth is driven by our technology team’s relentless pursuit of delivering the highest end-to-end transaction success rates in the industry, as well as our offline sales efforts in building the largest merchant acceptance network in India. We will continue to push hard on deepening digital payment adoption and merchant acceptance across India,” said Chandra.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...