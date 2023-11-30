Fintech major PhonePe’s Indus Appstore has onboarded game developers Dream11, Nazara Technologies, Gameskraft, A23, Mobile Premier League, RummyCulture and others on its app publishing platform ahead of its public launch.

“We are thrilled to welcome these gaming giants to the Indus Appstore family. Their expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch gaming experiences align seamlessly with our vision. Together, we look forward to crafting the next growth story in the Indian gaming industry,” said Indus Appstore Co-founder Akash Dongre.

The mobile app marketplace is currently inviting Android app developers to publish their app on the platform and will charge a zero per cent fee on in-app purchases.

Indus Appstore will allow developers to list their apps in 12 Indian languages apart from English, as well as upload media and videos to their app listings in these languages.

“Our dedication to bringing diverse gaming experiences to players across different platforms aligns perfectly with Indus Appstore’s vision of empowering users with a variety of quality apps. We’re thrilled to join this innovative platform, further expanding our reach and offering our engaging games to a broader audience,” said Nazara Technologies COO Sudhir Kamath.

Recently, Indus Appstore’s Co-founder and CPO Akash Dongre told businessline that the mobile app marketplace will go live in the next two to three months.

Accelerate programme

Indus Appstore has also launched its Accelerate programme, which will be a launchpad for all the new app developers trying to launch an application in the market.

“The app developers who are selected as part of the Accelerate programme, extra visibility on our app store, which will help them stand out in the sea of apps that are there on the App Store,” said Akash.

Indus Appstore will monetise its offering through advertising and value added services for developers. App marketers can get boosted visibility on search, promote their apps on dedicated video slots and run custom targeted ad campaigns.

PhonePe said it has struck partnerships with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as Nokia and Motorola to integrate the app store into their devices.

