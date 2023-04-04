PhonePe launched a new shopping app called “Pincode,” which is built on top of the ONDC platform. The app will focus on hyperlocal e-commerce and is now available for download on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Currently, the app is live only for customers in Bengaluru and will be launched in other cities soon, said the company in a press release. It aims to promote local shopkeepers and sellers and hopes to digitally connect consumers with all the neighbourhood stores that they usually buy from offline.

Moreover, the app is said to bring out the inherent strengths of neighbourhood stores, offering consumers a better and wider selection of products that include both national brands and locally manufactured groceries, apparel, footwear, accessories, and more.

Also read: With zero-commission ride hailing, ONDC jolts Uber, Ola

“Pincode is a new shopping app that offers a revolutionary new approach to e-commerce, which puts all the local stores and sellers at the heart of the digital shopping growth story. It is built on the ONDC network, which allows us to generate demand for merchants who have been digitised by various seller platforms in an inclusive manner while creating new opportunities for growth and driving innovation at scale,” said Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder of PhonePe.

Over the next few years, the app will invest significant effort in digitally enabling every Indian shopkeeper spread across the country.

PhonePe believes that ONDC can foster the rapid growth of a new hyperlocal e-commerce business model. Apart from local buyers and sellers, such a model will also benefit other ecosystem participants like last-mile logistics and inventory management players, the company added.