PhonePe offers health insurance for first-time buyers

Digital payments major PhonePe has launched a health insurance plan, Health@999, for first-time health insurance buyers.

The product has a three-step process requiring users to share information such as name, age, gender, and email ID to buy the policy. The plan will cover expenses including in-patient and ICU hospitalisation, daycare procedures, Ayush treatment, and ambulance charges. The cashless network for the plan stretches across 7,600 hospitals in the country.

Gunjan Ghai, VP and head of insurance at PhonePe, said, “We believe that over 335 million PhonePe users will greatly benefit from this offering which can be purchased quickly and easily on the PhonePe app. Our offering is designed with the idea that all Indians deserve access to high quality and affordable health insurance, irrespective of their income or education status. PhonePe, with its deep expertise in bringing the best insurance products to the market, will help users make better and smarter choices to reduce the financial risk of unforeseen events in their lives.”

PhonePe, with over 335 million registered users, enables users to do money transactions, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold, and make investments. In October 2021, the company processed over two billion transactions.