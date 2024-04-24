PhonePe is restructuring its e-commerce strategy on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as it plans to exit categories like fashion, electronics, home decor except for food delivery on the network, according to sources.

However, it will continue to operate in the travel ticketing segment on ONDC through its main app.

“PhonePe has decided to focus on food, grocery delivery through Pincode app and the travel and transit will happen through PhonePe app. It will continue to focus on hyper-local delivery for groceries and food category,” said a source close to the development.

The source also added that the idea is to sell physical goods via Pincode and digital goods via PhonePe.

Last year, PhonePe launched Pincode as part of the ONDC framework to strengthen its e-commerce foray and launched the services in 10 cities after introducing it first in Bengaluru.

As of March-end, almost 6 lakh food orders had been delivered through ONDC on a cumulative basis, while nearly 2 lakh grocery orders were serviced.