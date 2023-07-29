Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah has launched an undergraduate residential engineering programme, as the company looks to double down on the upskilling segment.

The company has launched PW Institute of Innovation (PW IOI),with a four year-residential programme in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It will begin in September in Bengaluru, with a batch of about 100 students, said Vishwa Mohan, Chief Investment Officer of Physics Wallah and President of the institute, to Businessline.

Phycis Wallah has partnered with universities to offer undergraduate degrees, Mohan said, without giving much details. Students will be eligible to pursue a bachelor’s degree in parallel with the partner premier institute, said Mohan.

“What we essentially want to do is have experienced faculty and industry leaders, an industry-oriented curriculum, which will help students with relevant skills. By the time you come out of IOI, you will be ready and from day one you can be deployed in the industry,” he added.

The course is priced at ₹1.5 lakh per year amounting to ₹6 lakh for the course, and ₹1.25 lakh per year for acomodation. The institute’s placement cell will offer assistance in securing job offers, with its partners including Tata IQ, Siemens, Leadsquared, SAP, Oracle, KPMG, Amazon and others.

Previously, PW Skills has placed more than more than 1,500 learners with an average salary of ₹22 lakh per annum and and a top salary of ₹50 lakh per annum.

PhysicsWallah foryaed into the upskilling segment after it acquired iNeuron.ai, which later got spun off as PhysicsWallah Skills. The company disclose how much they plan to invest in the institute.

Founded in 2020, by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah had raised $100 million from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion in June last year.