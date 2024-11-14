PI Industries shares fell 6 per cent to ₹4,204 on the BSE, despite a strong Q2 FY25 performance, with revenue rising 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹222.1 crore, up from ₹211.69 crore in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, company’s net profit rose 6 per cent y-o-y to ₹ 50.82 crore, from ₹48.05 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company’s EBITDA grew by 14 per cent y-o-y, to ₹62.89 crore, up ₹55.34 crore in the previous year.

According to their stock filing, this growth is largely attributed to the acceleration in exports, which played a key role in driving the overall performance.

On Thursday, shares of PI Industry Ltd closed at ₹4,244.25 down 4.60 per cent on the BSE.