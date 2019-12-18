Companies

Piaggio launches electric 3-wheeler

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

Marking its entry into the electric vehicle segment, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has launched its new electric range, Ape Electrik.

Electric three-wheeler Ape E-City is the first product launched under the range.

The Ape E-City offers zero emission with nearly no noise and vibration making it a last mile mobility solution for urban India. With advanced Li-ion batteries, automatic gear box, no gear and clutch, doors for safety, Ape E-City is the first 3-wheeler to have smart swappable batteries.

The Ape E-City is priced at ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said, "We have developed both swappable and fixed battery technology solutions. We have faith that with the governments focus on EVs in the 3-wheeler category and Piaggio’s own vision of developing innovative EV solutions, mass adoption of EVs is a near reality.”

Published on December 18, 2019
electric vehicles
automobiles (industry)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Honda Motorcycle bets on first-mover advantage in shift to BS-VI norms