Piaggio launches electric 3-wheeler

Marking its entry into the electric vehicle segment, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has launched its new electric range, Ape Electrik.

Electric three-wheeler Ape E-City is the first product launched under the range.

The Ape E-City offers zero emission with nearly no noise and vibration making it a last mile mobility solution for urban India. With advanced Li-ion batteries, automatic gear box, no gear and clutch, doors for safety, Ape E-City is the first 3-wheeler to have smart swappable batteries.

The Ape E-City is priced at ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said, "We have developed both swappable and fixed battery technology solutions. We have faith that with the governments focus on EVs in the 3-wheeler category and Piaggio’s own vision of developing innovative EV solutions, mass adoption of EVs is a near reality.”