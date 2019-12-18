Piaggio launches electric 3-wheeler

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
Marking its entry into the electric vehicle segment, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has launched its new electric range, Ape Electrik.
Electric three-wheeler Ape E-City is the first product launched under the range.
The Ape E-City offers zero emission with nearly no noise and vibration making it a last mile mobility solution for urban India. With advanced Li-ion batteries, automatic gear box, no gear and clutch, doors for safety, Ape E-City is the first 3-wheeler to have smart swappable batteries.
The Ape E-City is priced at ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said, "We have developed both swappable and fixed battery technology solutions. We have faith that with the governments focus on EVs in the 3-wheeler category and Piaggio’s own vision of developing innovative EV solutions, mass adoption of EVs is a near reality.”
