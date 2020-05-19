Piaggio reopens Vespa, Aprilia dealerships across Karnataka

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Piaggio India has re-opened its Vespa and Aprilia dealerships across Karnataka, while it has also resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant.
The dealerships are now open in Bengaluru, Mysore, Belgaum, Mangaluru, Bijapur, Davangere, Shimoga and Udupi. The opening of dealerships is done in a staggered manner since few days, post receiving permission from respective local authorities, the company said in a statement.
Beyond the staggered opening of its sales channels, Piaggio India has also resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant for the supply of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia scooters.
“We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the new reality and the opening of dealerships is a key step in that direction. Keeping in mind, the anxiety of our customers we had previously announced extension of original equipment warranty and free service expires in lockdown period, and our dealerships are prepared to address all vehicle sales and service requirements,” said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director at Piaggio India said.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The package, that mainly consists of loans, liquidity measures and structural reforms but very little actual ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...