Piaggio reopens Vespa, Aprilia dealerships across Karnataka

Piaggio India has re-opened its Vespa and Aprilia dealerships across Karnataka, while it has also resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant.

The dealerships are now open in Bengaluru, Mysore, Belgaum, Mangaluru, Bijapur, Davangere, Shimoga and Udupi. The opening of dealerships is done in a staggered manner since few days, post receiving permission from respective local authorities, the company said in a statement.

Beyond the staggered opening of its sales channels, Piaggio India has also resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant for the supply of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia scooters.

“We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the new reality and the opening of dealerships is a key step in that direction. Keeping in mind, the anxiety of our customers we had previously announced extension of original equipment warranty and free service expires in lockdown period, and our dealerships are prepared to address all vehicle sales and service requirements,” said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director at Piaggio India said.