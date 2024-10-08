Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian automotive giant Piaggio Group and a leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles in India, has partnered with Shriram Finance to simplify 3-wheeler financing nationwide. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Amit Sagar, Executive Vice President of CV Domestic Business and Retail Finance at Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, and GM Gilani, Joint Managing Director of Shriram Finance Limited.

As part of this collaboration, Shriram Finance will provide customised financing solutions, featuring exclusive deals for Piaggio customers, low down payments, and competitive interest rates for both passenger and cargo 3-wheelers manufactured by Piaggio India. The partnership extends special financing options to women customers, supporting them in becoming commercial vehicle entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the partnership aims to simplify loan documentation for 3-wheeler entrepreneurs who may lack immediate permanent address proof or other documentation when relocating to new cities or villages.

With loan tenures of up to 4 years and down payments as low as ₹20,000-25,000, Piaggio India and Shriram Finance are working together to make 3-wheeler ownership more accessible, empowering entrepreneurs with flexible and affordable financing options.

Piaggio’s Amit Sagar said, “This is a firm step towards improving the financing options for our commercial vehicle customers across the country. We understand that financing has been a challenge for the industry and we try our best to bridge that gap. With Shriram Finance we have a trusted partner with a shared vision of making small commercial vehicles financially accessible to most. I am sure this will open many avenues for our commercial vehicle customers to bring home the Piaggio Apé of their choice without any financial hassles.”

GM Gilani added, “Piaggio’s Apé has been a trusted brand for over two decades in the country and we are proud to associate with them. With our innovative and attractive financial solutions, small commercial vehicle will be even more accessible. We are committed to introducing many such offerings in the future.”