Travel-tech startup Pickyourtrail plans to double down its offline presence by opening over 50 stores across India in the next 12-18 months.

According to Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder, Pickyourtrail, the company expects offline channels to contribute one-third of its overall revenue.

Currently, the startup has stores in Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. It looks to expand its footprint to cities like Vizag, Pune, Kochi, Amritsar, Indore, and Bhopal.

“We are noticing increasing demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, driven by a more affluent population, rising incomes, and better connectivity,” said Ganapathy.

“For instance, airports in cities like Patna, Kochi, and Coimbatore are seeing significant improvements in connectivity,” he added.

The startup is shifting from its initial strategy, which focused primarily on digital growth, prompting to think about retail expansion and largely focusing on you know cities that have a disposable income and also are closer to airport hub, he told businesline.

He further explained the rationale behind the expansion, “An international trip is typically a once or twice-a-year transaction, and it demands reassurance and trust. Establishing physical stores offers an opportunity to build that essential trust with our customers.”

In addition to its domestic plans, Pickyourtrial is also planning to expand internationally. With a store already established in Dubai, the company is looking to broaden its customer base by serving travelers from the US, UK, and Australia.

Emphasising on the importance of global market, Ganapathy said, “Global inquiries currently account for 5 per cent of our total, while international sales contribute a similar 5 per cent of monthly transactions. We plan to explore other English-speaking markets, starting with Australia and the US.”

The Chennai-based startup previously raised undisclosed funds from Cred CEO Kunal Shah, Adit Parekh, Vinay Ahuja, and existing investors.

When asked about additional capital requirements, Ganapathy stated, “We are considering an IPO in the future, but right now, our focus is on creating exceptional travel experiences and growing in a way that best serves our customers.”