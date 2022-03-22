Pickyourtrail raises undisclosed funding from investor Kunal Shah, others

Pickyourtrail, a Chennai-based travel technology start-up, on Tuesday announced that it has raised an undisclosed funding from investors Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Adit Parekh (Ex Blume Ventures), Vinay Ahuja (Executive Director, IIFL Wealth) and other existing investors.

In a press statement, Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, said, “The valuation and double down by both the new and existing investors is a great validation to the market potential. The entire team has shown great resilience in having survived the pandemic despite the two year ban on international flights.”

“The team adapted quickly and launched newer verticals like staycations, our global business and also beefed up our product and tech,” he added.

Founded in 2014, Pickyourtrail is one of India’s leading leisure travel brands that offers exclusive international itineraries to each of its customers through an advanced do-it-yourself tech product. Pickyourtrail enables travelers to take control and fully customise their itinerary based on their budget, requirements, and interests — completely online.

New office in Dubai

The funds acquired will be used to continue gaining leadership in the leisure space and be the preferred travel brand for new age travellers across the world, the company said. Pickyourtrail also announced that it has opened a new office in Dubai last week as part of its global expansion plans.

“Going global was always on the roadmap and our initial experiments through the first and second wave of the pandemic gave us an opportunity to test out the market. We believe that our expertise in catering to one of the most value conscious customer segments (India) puts us in a unique position to build out that brand with our market-leading tech,” said Srinath Shankar, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail in the release.

“As an international holiday company, Pickyourtrail was the worst hit travel brand in India. It not only survived but also added multiple lines of business and invested the downtime in building out their tech and product stack. With the macro conditions for travel getting better, I am confident of them growing exponentially over the next few years,” said Kumar Vembu, CEO of GoFrugal Technologies and an existing investor.