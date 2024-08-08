Pidilite Industries’ net profit in the June quarter was up 21 per cent at ₹571 crore against ₹474 crore in the same period last year on lower cost and better margins.

The Fevicol-maker’s revenue from operations was up 4 per cent at ₹3,395 crore (₹3,275 crore). EBITDA jumped 15 per cent to ₹812 crore (₹707 crore).

Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, said despite challenging economic conditions due to election-related impact and severe heat wave conditions in most parts of the country, the company has delivered a healthy profitability in this quarter.

Given a healthy monsoon and the ensuing festival season, the company remains optimistic on market demand and deliver robust growth. The company will continue to invest in growth initiatives and building a resilient supply chain, he added.