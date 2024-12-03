Pidilite Industries, is strategically focusing on scaling up its tile adhesive brand, Roff, as Indian consumers are increasingly seeking specialised home solution products.

The company is focusing on growing brand awareness, production capacity and distribution for Roff, which it hopes will achieve similar scale in the coming years as Fevicol.

Salil Dalal, Chief Business Officer, Construction Chemical, Pidilite Industries told businessline, “As per industry estimates, the tiles sector is valued at about ₹45,000 crore and is expected to grow to about ₹62000 crore by 2027 growing at 10 per cent CAGR. However, the penetration of tile adhesives segment within this market remains minimal, currently estimated at just about ₹4,000–₹4,500 crore.”

Dalal explained that currently in India out of every 100 tiles that are fixed only 25 tiles are fixed with adhesive and the balance are fixed with cement.

“Our mission statement is that we want to change the way India fixes tiles. Current penetration of the tiles adhesive segment is just 25 per cent of the overall tiles industry. We believe it will grow at 2-3 per cent year-on-year and the industry will grow at more than two times the GDP rate. Hence, we see a tremendous growth opportunity driven by rising consumer demand for specialized products,” he added.

The company is betting big on Roff as one of the key growth engines of the future. “Roff is well positioned to capitalise on the opportunity. It is one of the fastest growing brands for Pidilite. It made the transition from a pioneer category to a growth category very quickly for us. So we are looking at it as a key growth driver for Pidilite,“ he added.

Over the past few years, the company has been steadily growing the production capacity for the brand while investing on ramping up distribution and brand building initiatives including a long-term association with Pro-Kabaddi League.

“We are investing significantly to grow and expand the brand. It is a product that requires strong distribution and needs to be close to the market. So, in the past few years, we have established 7-8 additional plants bringing the total to 14 plants currently. These efforts have enabled Roff to achieve rapid success.,” Dalal explained.

Urban consumers upgrading their houses, government’s push towards housing and small town India building multi-dweller units are factors that will provide tailwinds for the growth of this segment.

Roff’s range of products include tile and stone adhesives, tile joint fillers, stone care range and tile and stone cleaners among others.

“We are getting the best technologies through our global tie-ups with leading companies like Grupo Puma, Litokol and Tenax. We are bringing the best in tile adhesives and stone fixing solutions,” Dalal added.