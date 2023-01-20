SUN Mobility, on Thursday, announced signing a strategic agreement with the Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation. Through the partnership, SUN Mobility will explore the pilot deployment of its advanced battery-swapping technology in the Philippines for 2 and 3-wheel electric vehicles. The pilot is expected to launch within the first half of 2023.

The partnership supports the recently passed Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). The Act aims to promote sustainable electric transportation in the Philippines, according to the company.

“SUN Mobility is proud to collaborate with Pilipinas Shell to explore the mass adoption of EVs across the region, starting with the Philippines. We have deployed 250+ Swap Points in 18 cities across India, powering over 55 million km and approximately 3 million swaps so far,” said Ajay Goel, Co-Founder and Executive Director of SUN Mobility.

Swap points

For this pilot project, select Shell Mobility stations will soon deploy Swap Points that leverage the interoperable battery-swapping technology by SUN Mobility, which comprises smart batteries, quick interchange stations, and the smart network (cloud-based IoT backend software). This will allow 2 and 3-wheel electric vehicles to swap batteries at select Shell mobility stations in less than two minutes and provide a cost-effective solution with significant range.

“Both 2-and 3-wheeler electric vehicles are projected to be a major use case for logistics companies and other fleet operators in the coming decades, and this pilot deployment aims to test the feasibility of smart battery swapping services and technology for the Philippine B2B use case. We are also happy to receive support from our government agencies to test these new technologies and solutions,” said Jolo Valdez, E-Mobility and Innovations Manager for Pilipinas Shell

Patrick Aquino, Director, Department of Energy—Energy Utilization Management Bureau (DOE-EUMB) said, “The pilot deployment and its success will definitely be a pathfinder for similar technologies and solutions in the EV space. We hope these new solutions will encourage more businesses and drivers to switch to electric vehicles.”