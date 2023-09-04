Digital payments provider Pine Labs has launched Mini, a cheaper variant of its point-of-sale (PoS) device, which will allow merchants to accept both quick response (QR)-based and card-based payments.

The device is near-field communication-enabled, and can accept card payments only through the tap-to-pay mode.

“QR-based and card tap payments are a perfect solve for Indian consumers on the go. On the merchant-side, an absolute must is a fast checkout experience and elimination of the cost barrier in point-of-sale digitisation. Addressing these needs, we are delighted to launch a QR-first, card accepting, cost-effective PoS solution called Pine Labs Mini,” said Navnit Nakra, CRO, Pine Labs.

Pine Labs said the Mini device is available at nearly a third of the cost of a regular PoS terminal, and is targetted at small merchants. This comes at a time when the competition in the PoS market is fierce, as companies see this as a way of revenue generation.

Soundbox

Fintech major Paytm focussing on widening the acceptance of its sound-based PoS, Soundbox. In July, Paytm launched different variants of its Soundbox, including a portable pocket version of the device for smaller merchants. Paytm, in its FY23 annual report, had said that it had deployed 68 lakh such devices from 29 lakh in FY22.

PhonePe has also launched similar merchant payment-acceptance devices, while BharatPe has also launched its payment-acceptance devices.