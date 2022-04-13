Pine Labs makes majority investment in Mosambee

I

IPO-bound Pine Labs, a merchant commerce platform, has made a significant majority investment in Mosambee, an end-to-end payment solution provider, for an undisclosed amount. This investment by Pine Labs will now value Mosambee at upwards of $ 100 million.

Commenting on the announcement, Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs , said “At Pine Labs, we continue to focus on deep technology and SaaS. Ever since its founding, Mosambee has made tremendous inroads into elevating the merchant experience through cutting-edge fintech solutions. They were a natural fit for us due to our shared purpose of making innovative fintech products accessible to all and driving forward the digital payment revolution in India. I look forward to great outcomes ahead and welcome Sameer and team to the Pine Labs family.”

The leadership team at Mosambee will continue to operate independently and use its proprietary tech platform that has served well to the needs of their clients across diverse industry verticals.

“We have long admired Pine Labs as an invaluable contributor to the Digital India vision and everyone at Mosambee is thrilled with their investment in us. In fact, Pine Labs was our first partner when we launched our platform. Mosambee caters to a wide array of businesses, from SMEs to private and government entities to leading banking institutions in India. With extensive reach of Pine Labs and their portfolio companies, we aim to continue to deliver strong profitability and breakthrough solutions to our clients,” said Sameer Chugh, Co-founder of Mosambee.

As of March 2022, Pine Labs has more than 2.50 lakh merchant relationships across over 6.75 lakh merchant network touchpoints in India and Southeast Asia. With more than 25 issuers on its platform at present, Pine Labs has a leading presence in the offline Pay Later segment in India.

In February 2022, Mosambee had announced the acquisition of Benow, a digital payments and EMI technology platform.

With more than 80 business utility apps available on their integrated PoS app ecosystem, Pine Labs merchants can efficiently manage multiple aspects of their in-store operations such as invoicing, inventory management, and GST compliance with ease.

Pine Labs’ ability to distribute commerce products at scale, its continuous focus on improving the payment checkout experience, and emergence as the ‘omnichannel partner of choice’ for merchants is set to benefit the young and dynamic team at Mosambee.