Setu,an API infrastructure company, has appointed Anand Raisinghani as its new CEO.

Prior to joining Pine Labs’ controlled Setu, Raisinghani was the Vice President and Head (Professional Services), BFSI, Telecom, and Media, at SAP India.

He has more than two decades of experience and has worked for global technology companies like Equifax, IBM, and Wipro.

Raisinghani will steer Setu in its next phase of growth around the promising space of open banking, account aggregation, API platforms, embedded finance, and data gateway, the company said.

He will work closely with Setu’s co-founder Nikhil Kumar who has made stellar contributions to India’s API economy through his earlier work with India Stack on Aadhaar and UPI and now towards building an API-first company Setu.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Setu into its next growthphase. The incredible team at Setu, led by Nikhil, have built a powerful API fintech focussed on driving successful customer outcomes. Setu’s strong execution ability to offer innovative solutions that keep pace with the rapid evolution within the industry bodes well for us. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners, to achieve new milestones together,” said Anand Raisinghani, CEO, Setu.

