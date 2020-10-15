Piramal Enterprises appoints Kunal Bahl, Suhail Nathani as independent directors

Piramal Enterprises Ltd has appointed Kunal Bahl, CEO, Snapdeal, and Suhail Nathani, Managing Partner, Economic Law Practice, as independent directors on its board with effect from October 14.

Kunal is also an active angel investor, having invested in 120+ technology companies in India, the US and South-East Asia, across consumer internet, fintech, direct to consumer brands, AI and deep-tech. Some of his notable investments include Ola Cabs, Urban Company, Razorpay, Shadowfax, and Mamaearth.

Nathani is known for his expertise across M&A, regulatory, trade and competition laws. He has represented India in WTO disputes before the Panel and Appellate Body in Geneva and was also part of the Competition Commission of India’s Working Group on Competition Policy, Advocacy and Advisory Functions.