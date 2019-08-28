Companies

Piramal Enterprises defers NCD plans

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said it has deferred the issue of privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating ₹3,000 crore to a future date.

At the meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board, the committee has decided to defer the issue of privately placed NCDs aggregating up to ₹3,000 crore (including an option to retain over-subscription of up to ₹2,500 crore) to a future date, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not provide any details about the reasons for deferment.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹1,895.35 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.77 per cent from its previous close.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd
