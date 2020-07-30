Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit up 11% at ₹496 crore

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Piramal Enterprises on Thursday reported a 10.57 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹495.56 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹448.17 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Piramal Enterprises said in a filing to the BSE.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,937.34 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹3,186.82 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
“We have delivered a resilient performance in Q1 with 11 per cent YoY net profit growth to ₹496 crore during the quarter, we substantially enhanced our liquidity position and strengthened our balance sheet,” Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal said.
Despite the slowdown caused by the global pandemic, the company signed an agreement with global investment firm Carlyle to raise strategic growth investment of USD 490 million in Piramal Pharma.
These re-affirm the inherent robustness of the businesses, he added.
“In financial services, we have made significant progress on our key strategic priorities as we continue to build our multi-product, tech-enabled retail lending platform, as well as to increase granularity in the wholesale portfolio,” Piramal said.
“With clearly defined growth roadmaps in place for both our businesses, we are now at an inflection point to deliver sustainable long-term performance,” he added.
During the first quarter ended June 30, pharma delivered revenue of ₹1,038 crore, which is nearly 90 per cent of Q1FY2020 revenue, despite global Covid-19 pandemic impact, Piramal Enterprises said.
In financial services, the overall loan book stood at ₹51,265 crore, it added.
Shares of Piramal Enterprises were trading at ₹1,361.20 per scrip on the BSE, down 4.36 per cent from its previous close.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510791094 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...