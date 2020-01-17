Piramal Enterprises to divest healthcare insights and analytics business stake to Clarivate Analytics for $950 mn

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
Of the total $950 million, $900 million would be received on closing of the transaction and $50 million at the end of 12 months from the closing of the deal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
This transaction is subject to shareholder approval and is expected to be completed by February end. PEL had initially invested $650 million in 2012 to acquire DRG out of which $260 million was infused as equity. It has realised 2.3 times its initial equity investment in rupee terms, it added.
“We are pleased to have grown DRG’s market leadership over the last few years and believe that through this combination, Clarivate, with its size and scale, is well positioned to further accelerate DRG’s growth potential. This transaction demonstrates our continued commitment to create sustained long term value for all stakeholders,” Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group said.
“Along with the ongoing equity capital raise in PEL, this transaction not only further strengthens the company’s balance sheet but also marks another step towards significantly unlocking value in future,” he added.
With this acquisition, the over $5 billion Clarivate will be well-positioned in the $19 billion Life Sciences analytics market, it added.
PEL’s revenue from the healthcare insights and analytics business stood at Rs 1,330.74 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.
