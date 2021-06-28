Companies

Piramal Enterprises to raise up to ₹1,000 cr via NCDs

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on June 28, 2021

End-use of the funds not declared

Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it would raise up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

“...at the meeting of the administrative committee of the board of directors held today, the committee approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable principal protected, market-linked NCDs on private placement basis,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Also read: Post DHFL acquisition, PEL better placed to work on demerger plans

The size of the issue would be up to ₹100 crore, along with an option to retain an over subscription of up to ₹900 crore, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore.

The tenure would be 24 months and the interest rate would be 8.25 per cent per annum.

PEL however, did not specify on what it intends to do with the raised capital.

Published on June 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.