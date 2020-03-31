Piramal Group commits ₹25 crore for Covid-19 relief

Expressing solidarity with the government in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, Piramal Group has pledged ₹25 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

The monetary commitment comes on the heels of the manpower and services that have already been deployed in collaboration with Central and State government entities to address the unprecedented challenges created by this crisis.

Piramal Foundation, the group’s philanthropic arm, continues to work in partnership with the government in the remotest parts of the country to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his individual capacity, Piramal Group’s Chairman, Ajay Piramal, and other eminent personalities from the Indian industry are supporting the Maharashtra government in its readiness efforts to handle the Covid-19 crisis. These include channelising resources behind interventions across effective utilisation of existing hospitals, creation of new isolation bed capacity, ensuring availability of critical hospital supplies – medicines and equipment, ensuring availability of ventilators, distribution of essential foods and fuel.