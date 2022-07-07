Piramal Pharma strengthens board with three additions 

Mumbai, July 7

Piramal Pharma Ltd has added three members to its board of directors to assist in maintaining a high level of governance in its new and to-be listed corporate entity, the company said. The board appointees were Peter Stevenson, Nathalie Leitch and Sridhar Gorthi.

Following the de-merger announced in 2021 and on receiving approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Piramal Pharma will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company said.

On the appointments, a note from the company said, Peter Stevenson comes with expertise in contract manufacturing, business operations, supply chain management and operating in a complex regulatory environment. Sridhar Gorthi is an authority in corporate law, M&A and private equity and his experience spans across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, insurance, banking and financial services, technology, telecom and media. Natalie Leitch is a subject matter expert in pharmaceuticals and the US generics industry, with domain experience in creative product strategies and formulations.

The new appointees join existing board-members including Chairperson Nandini Piramal, Piramal Global Pharma CEO Peter DeYoung, S Ramadorai, Neeraj Bhardwaj, Jairaj Purandare and Vivek Valsaraj.

Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises and Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Ltd board said, “..a diversified, experienced global board will strengthen our governance, as we vertically de-merge from PEL and become a listed entity. The wisdom and knowledge the new members bring will not only enhance the overall expertise of the board, but also provide crucial insights to the businesses, as we scale up our global presence by pursuing both organic and inorganic growth.”