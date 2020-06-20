Piramal Pharma to acquire G&W Lab’s manufacturing unit for $17.5 million

Piramal Enterprises Ltd’s (PEL) Pharma Solutions business on Saturday said it has entered into an agreement with G&W Laboratories Inc. to acquire its solid oral dosage drug product manufacturing facility located in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in an all-cash deal for a total consideration of $17.5 million.

According to the terms of the agreement, PEL, through one of its Affiliates, “would acquire at closing a 100 per cent stake in the entity that operates the facility and owns the related real estate, PEL said in a regulatory filing.”

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle.

As per the filing, the acquisition broadens PPS’ offering by adding solid oral dosage form capabilities (tablets and capsules) in North America. Until now, PPS’ capabilities in solid oral dosage forms were all located in the UK and India.

PEL said the Sellersville site can also produce liquids, creams, and ointments, further expanding the PPS portfolio.

The site also can support product and process development for solid oral dosage and oral liquids, including immediate release, modified release, chewable & sublingual solid oral dosage forms, solutions and suspensions in liquids. The site has received certifications from the FDA and EMA, the company added.

The Sellersville site covers 31.5 acres of land with over 2.21 lakh square feet of manufacturing space, including 1.95 lakh square feet of GMP area. PPS expects to further grow the site’s current strength to support development services as well as any Covid-19 management drug opportunities.

“Many of our customers are looking for US-based manufacturing partners to expand and support their pipeline. This acquisition strengthens our ability to partner with them on best-in-class drug products, ” said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, PPS.