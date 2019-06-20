Companies

Piramal Pharma to expand US facility

Piramal Pharma Solutions said on Thursday it has invested $10 million to expand its high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) facility in the US. The new wing at the Riverview site is dedicated to the production of HPAPIs with low occupational exposure levels (OEL), it said in a statement. It is one of just a few companies with the capability to produce HPAPIs at low OELs, it added.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd
