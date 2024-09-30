Piramal Pharma Solutions, the contract development and manufacturing arm of Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL), has announced an $80 million (about ₹670 crore) investment plan to expand its Lexington, Kentucky, facility.

The expansion will equip the Lexington site with an additional 24,000 sq ft of manufacturing space, a new laboratory, and machinery to scale clients’ products effectively, a note from the company said. Key additions include a new filling line, two commercial-size lyophilisers, a special capping machine, and an external vial washer. “Currently, the Lexington site can manufacture 104 product batches per year (utilisation at peak levels). Upon completion of the expansion in Q1 of 2027, this capacity will increase to over 240 annual batches,” the company said, adding that it would also add 40 full-time jobs.

The site specialises in sterile compounding, liquid filling, and lyophilisation for sterile injectable drug products, with a key role in Piramal Pharma Solutions’ integrated antibody-drug-conjugate development and manufacturing programme, ADCelerate, it said. A number of clients have committed to commercialising their products at the Lexington site following the expansion, marking a significant milestone for the company, it added.

Growing market

The investment, financed by bank loans and internal accruals, aims to enhance the site’s existing capacity and capabilities to meet the demands of a growing market. “With this expansion, Piramal Pharma will strengthen its position as an efficient and reliable global partner for biologic manufacturing, leveraging deep scientific expertise and extensive experience managing complex technical projects,” the company said.

“This expansion represents a strategic investment in the future of Piramal Pharma. Filling the commercial manufacturing gap enables the Lexington site to access the rapidly-expanding injectables market and establish itself as a key player in the segment,” said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, PPL.

The company said, significant research, development and scientific innovation have driven rapid growth in the injectables market, with a projected market value of over $20 billion by 2028. This growth underscores the necessity for robust commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities.

“The injectables market has steadily increased in recent years and there is currently insufficient supply. We are committed to adapting to meet this rising demand,” said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Global Pharma. The expansion will position the company as a comprehensive partner across the entire product life cycle, he added.