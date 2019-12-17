Piramal Swasthya to partner The Rockefeller Foundation on digital project for maternal, child health

Strap: Project will look at preventable deaths in aspirational districts and tribal areas

The Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute has formalised a partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation to support the Indian government’s efforts towards Universal Health Coverage.

The partnership will leverage digital technology to reduce preventable deaths amongst mothers and children living in aspirational districts and tribal areas, according to a note on the partnership. Piramal Swasthya is the primary healthcare initiative from the Piramal Foundation.

Teams from both organisations will work with the government to build primary health innovations and scale them through policy interventions, the note said. The partnership will strengthen healthcare systems by integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence for evidence-based decision making. The idea is to save maternal and child deaths by providing appropriate and timely insights and focused interventions, it added.

The partnership focuses on five of the 25 aspirational districts that are mentored by NITI Aayog. They are also part of the 117 aspirational districts identified by the Indian government as having urgent health and development needs. Many residents of these districts are members of tribal populations, who have significantly worse health outcomes than non-tribal populations.

The maternal mortality rate in India is 122 deaths per 100,000 live births, while in the tribal communities it is even higher. Similarly, other health indicators such as infant mortality rates, child malnutrition rates, and incidence of malaria and tuberculosis are much higher among tribal communities than the general population.

The partnership’s efforts will be along two key lines. To develop and test novel approaches for using digital technology, including mobile communications, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, towards efficiently and effectively delivering primary healthcare services to vulnerable people in their communities. It will also assess how vital information on community health needs can be better collected and analysed through digital tools, so that the government and others can make informed, real-time decisions about targeting health resources.

“Health should be a right for everyone, not a privilege for some,” said Dr Swati Piramal, Vice-Chairperson, Piramal Group and Director, Piramal Swasthya. The hope is for the partnership to accelerate government goals to democratise health across the country, she said, on their efforts to build an evidence-based decision-making culture in the government’s primary healthcare ecosystem in India, besides institutionalising it.

“Digital innovation offers tremendous promise to deliver quality healthcare to more people, especially the most vulnerable among our communities,” said Dr Rajiv J. Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation.

Piramal Swasthya will also build a technology platform for primary care, the note said, adding that it would help government health workers make informed decisions when it comes to identifying issues in primary healthcare.