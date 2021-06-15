Pitti Engineering expects ₹160 cr state incentive

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Pitti Engineering will receive the mega projects investment incentive of ₹160 crore from Maharashtra government on completion of its modern fully automated facility at Aurangabad.
It has received the approval for the first instalment of ₹22 crore incentive, out of which ₹16 crore was sanctioned for April, 2018 to March, 2020. The remaining ₹138 crore would be received in due course as per agreed terms.
Also read: Pitti Engineering posts ₹7-cr profit in Q3
The company has availed the incentive under Package Scheme of Incentives, 2013 by Maharashtra government for industries and invested ₹160 crore in the modern facility at Augurangabad. Consequent to setting up of the facility, the State government had declared the project as Mega Project.
Under Mega Project scheme of the State government, incentives are sanctioned in equal annual instalments subject to the annual gross SGST paid over 7-9 years, cumulatively not exceeding 100 per cent of eligible fixed investment by the company. Following this, Pitti Engineering will receive the entire investment of ₹160 crore over a period of time.
The incentives received will add to profit before tax and will increase profitability of the company, said in a statement on Tuesday. Akshay Pitti, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, said the incentive would boost overall cash flows available for expansion and working capital purpose besides contributing for overall growth of the company.
Future incentives are going to add to profits on a yearly basis for the next five years, he added.
The company is the largest exporter of electrical steel laminations from India. It also manufactures sub-assemblies for motor cores, generators, die-cast rotors and machining of metal components.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...