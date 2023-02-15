UBreathe, a bio-tech startup that develops plant-based air purifiers, has secured a deal of ₹1.5 crore from Namita Thapar on the television show Shark Tank.

UBreathe’s purifiers combine the natural air purifying capabilities of plants with modern technology. Their proprietary design boosts a plant’s natural process of removing pollutants from the air with improved soil breathability. “Unlike mechanical purifiers that filter only dust pollution and are highly toxic to the environment, their solution captures all the contaminants in the air. The product is tested and certified by NABL Labs and has been reviewed and recommended by faculty of AIIMS Delhi,” the company said in a media statement.

UBreathe was started in 2018 by Sanjay Maurya, Akhil Gupta, Akshay Goyal, and Inderjeet Rao. They came together with a vision to build consumer product from India to tackle air pollution, while being environmentally friendly and sustainable. Their research is backed by institutes such as IIT Ropar, CIIE.CO IIM Ahmedabad, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), and the Nexus US Embassy Delhi. The company has filed 6 patents in India and Europe.

Commenting on the deal, Sanjay Maurya, CEO and Co-Founder, UBreathe, said, “We are truly thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Namita Thapar and to be able to bring UBreathe to a wider audience in India and abroad. Namita’s extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry gives her an in-depth understanding of the time and effort necessary to develop a product like UBreathe. For the last several years, we have had the privilege of making a real difference in the lives of 1,000+ customers. Over the next couple of months, we will be taking up marquee projects with offices and private and public schools to reach out to more people and make a bigger impact on on their overall health”

Commenting on the market opportunity, Sanjay added, “As per a recent report, the $335B global market for Indoor Air Quality Solutions is now expected to grow at 8.28 per cent in the next 4 years and Covid-19 has been a key driver for this growth. The pandemic has brought global attention to the issue of indoor air quality and the need to manage it to prevent airborne transmission of the virus. A product like ours can make a significant difference to millions of people”

Recently, UBreathe has taken on projects like air quality management initiatives with the UN House Delhi, the Government of Maharashtra, and public primary schools in Chennai. Further, the company has three commercial air purifying products – ‘UBreathe Life’ & ‘UBreathe Mini’ for indoors at home & office; and ‘UBreathe Wall’ for semi-open areas like metro station, airport, malls etc.