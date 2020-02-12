Plant-based nutrition start-up Oziva eyes pan-India footprint

Clean facts about sustainability
Oziva, a plant-based active nutrition brand, is looking to expand its footprint, with a focus on tier 2 and 3 cities across the country.
The five-year-old start-up offers a range of products, from plant-based to organic, for everyday fitness, said Aarti Gill, Oziva’s co-founder. “A lot of health supplements are available in the market today, but we are focussed on plant-based nutrition supplements and preventive healthcare products,” she told BusinessLine.
Over the past 12 months, the company has registered an exponential growth in its user base, said Gill. “Vegetarianism is becoming quite popular among consumers and businesses are waking up to the potential. A recent government survey has estimated Indian vegetarians at 23 to 37 per cent of the population. Our top-line grew seven-fold to touch ₹50 crore in the last 12 months. We are targeting ₹120 crore in the next 12-16 months. Opportunities to grow are aplenty in this space,” she added.
The company is also in the process of building a digital ecosystem by leveraging technology and creating content to help people achieve their desired health goals, said Gill.
Further, through the company’s omni-channel, the customer can pick a fitness-related product from anywhere and receive expert assistance to optimise his/her choice, she said. “We’ve amalgamated the ancient physiological science, Ayurveda, with modern micro nutrients and digital ecosystem to provide something better for a fitter future,” she added.
Emphasising the importance of protein supplements, she said: “Collagen is an important protein; it’s responsible for skin elasticity, apart from joint and bone health. The human body automatically creates collagen, but the production process slows down with time. It is more so in the case of women. The intake of supplements will help boost collagen level.”
