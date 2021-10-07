PlantMe Agro Solutions receives seed funding from Kanaka Polypack for expansion

Scripting a survival
PlantMe Agro Solutions, the Kerala-based agritech start-up that intends to provide natural and chemical free food to the society, has received seed funding from Kanaka Polypack Pvt Ltd.
The company is planning to utilise the undisclosed funds for expansion, augment buy-back system to support farmers and enhance product and services. It will also invest in innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Algorithms to drive efficiency, improve yield and so on.
Launched in the year 2020, PlantMe Agro Solutions is a hydroponics-based state-of-the-art gardening solutions provider co-founded by Ashwin Ramachandran, Nithin Kumar, Parvathy Sasikumar and Akhila Ramdas to help the urban farmers with trailblazing gardening solutions, quality-checked seeds and semi-grown plants which are sturdy, resilient, and low-maintenance. PlantMe offers the urban farmers with intuitive support towards building a healthy lifestyle.
Nithin Kumar, Co-Founder and COO, PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited said, “We intend to ensure food safety and security for the growers as well as our consumers. We are committed to offer sustainable, healthy lifestyle choices for our consumers at a reasonable cost as the priority placed on affordability has changed considerably with the wake of the pandemic.”
The farmers have the option to choose from a wide range of gardening solutions depending on what they want to grow in their garden. The Dutch Bucket Method, a system that helps to recirculate water and nutrients and conserve space is used to grow fruity vegetables such as cucumber, tomato and capsicum.
For leafy greens such as spinach, kale and mint, one could opt for the Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) system and Hydroponic Home Kit, which circulate nutrient-rich water through food-grade UPVC pipes for a richer yield. This system recycles the water and helps in conservation of water.
The consistent flow of water helps to avoid salt deposits from forming near the roots. The Hydroponic Home Kit comes with high-quality seeds, nutrient solutions and offers training for farmers to operate and optimise their NFT systems.
All products are available in PlantMe’s ecommerce website www.plantmeagro.com with delivery across India. Plant Me also provides 24/7 customer support and service for the farmers.
