PM launches ‘PM CARES for Children Scheme’ for kids who lost parents to Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, released benefits of the PM CARES for Children scheme, for those who lost both their parents due to Covid pandemic.

The scheme promises ₹4,000 a month for basic needs, financial support for schooling, scholarship for higher education and free treatment up to ₹5 lakh.

During the programme, a passbook for the ‘PM Cares for Children’ scheme, and a health card for treatment up to ₹5 lakh under ‘Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ were handed over.

According to the dashboard on the PM CARES for Children scheme’s website, there were 9,042 applicants across 33 States and 611 districts. Of these, 4345 across 31 States and 557 districts were approved.

“I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid pandemic. This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic,” said Modi.

According to him, if a child needs an education loan for professional courses or for higher education, then PM-Cares will help in that, too,” said Modi.

The scheme will also help those in the age group of 18 to 23 years, who lost their parents in the pandemic, with a monthly stipend and they would be given ₹10 lakh when they turn 23.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, on Monday, announced that under the Scholarship For PM CARES Children, 3,945 children have benefited with an amount of ₹7.89 crore during 2022-23. The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on Monday.

Under the scholarship, children will get an allowance of ₹20,000 per child per annum that will comprise monthly allowance of ₹1,000/month, and an annual academic allowance of ₹8,000 to cover the entire school fees, cost of books, uniform and shoes.

The scholarship will also be eligible for those children wo have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid.

“The idea behind the scholarship is to ensure children continue (with) their education without any hindrance,” said the Ministry.