Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched TVS Mobility’s open mobility network platform and CII-TVS Mobility Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood in Madurai.

He participated in the Programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and addressed thousands of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs working in the automotive sector. The Prime Minister also interacted with Gandhigram-trained women entrepreneurs and schoolchildren.

Modi said MSMEs in the country have a great opportunity to become a strong part of the global supply chain and the Central government was ensuring the availability of low-cost loans and facilities for working capital requirements of MSMEs in every sector today, thereby expanding their scope. “The government of today is taking care of the MSMEs’ need for new technology and skills. A new Ministry has been created since coming to power. “Advanced skill universities with room for upgradation is the need of the hour for India”, he added.

“The TVS Mobility’s open mobility network platform is an open, inclusive and interoperable platform, which will link the various stakeholders of the aftermarket ecosystem including the MSMEs, financial institutions, vehicles and parts manufacturers, skilling and educational institutions and tech start-ups, said R Dinesh, Director TVS Mobility and CII President.

‘Future-ready’

“TVS has always been a pioneer in working with the mobility and transport sector which has helped many after-market entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. It is important to uplift and upgrade them to be relevant and future-ready. We at TVS in various businesses have decided to focus on leveraging the low-cost digital solutions to support this sector,” he added.

Only in India a deep integration of digital solutions is being implemented and adopted at rapid speed by our MSMEs, thanks to the digital vision of the Indian government. “We believe this platform will become a benchmark for MSMEs globally,” Dinesh said.

Digital solutions

The open mobility network platform will connect Indian parts manufacturers with global buyers and integrate them with the global supply chain to support ‘Make in India.’ MyTVS, one of the largest automotive aftermarket ecosystems across garages, retailers and fleet owners will give MSMEs access to future-ready digital solutions to scale up. It will offer low-cost capital empowering young entrepreneurs to turn their visions into a reality and integrate MSME entrepreneurs into mainstream funding, he added.

The CII-TVS Mobility Centre of Excellence on employment and livelihood is a joint effort of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and TVS Mobility. The Centre of Excellence, headquartered in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and sub-offices across the country, will generate productive livelihood and support the scaling up of MSMEs across various sectors including textiles and food processing, among others much beyond the automotive sector.

The Centre will identify promising small enterprises of mentorship and training and create an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, reaching out to enterprises with turnover in the range of ₹50 lakh to 10 crore. The Centre will target to cover 1 million enterprises and build the livelihoods of 10 million people, including youth and women, by 2030.