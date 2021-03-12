PMLA court grants bail to Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot

The Mumbai Sessions Court dealing with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases has granted bail to Venugopal Dhoot, Chairman and Managing Director of Videocon Industries in the matter related to Chanda Kochhar, former Managing Director of ICICI Bank.

Dhoot’s lawyer argued that the bail should be given to the Videocon chief on health grounds. Since Kochhar, the main accused in the case, has also been granted bail, the court should also treat Dhoot at par with her, stated the bail application. The Court directed Dhoot to submit a bail bond of ₹5 lakh. Dhoot has also been told not to leave the country without permission of the Court.

PMLA court had earlier observed that Kochhar had misused her official position in granting the loans to Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot.