Companies

PNB raises ₹ 1,800 crore via QIP offering

K.R.Srivats New Delhi | Updated on May 16, 2021

Issues 53.33 crore shares at ₹ 33.75 per share

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country‘s second largest public sector bank, has raised ₹ 1,799.99 crore through its latest Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) offering that saw the bank issue 53.33 crore shares at ₹ 33.75 per share, which is about 5 percent discount to the floor price of ₹ 35.51 per share, to institutional investors.

The QIP issue, which had opened on Monday and closed on Friday, saw several marquee institutional investors including Life Insurance Corporation (₹400 crore), Societe Generale(₹417 crore), BNP Paribas Arbitrage ₹240 crore), Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte (₹ 150 crore) getting allotments more than 5 per cent of the equity shares offered in the QIP, sources said.

Also read: Geojit inks pact with PNB to provide 3-in-1 account

PNB was, through this QIP, looking to raise about ₹ 1800 crore including an option to retain over subscription of up to ₹ 600 crore. This was the first QIP issue that the bank offered during the current fiscal. It may be recalled that PNB had in December 2020 raised ₹ 3,788 crore through a QIP, which fell short of its then target of ₹ 7000 crore. The amount raised through that QIP included ₹ 1,500 crore investment from LIC.

CH.SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB, had in February this year said the bank is looking for an opportune time to raise the balance ₹3,212 crore through QIP.

For the nine months ended December 31,2020, PNB had reported net profit of ₹ 1,435 crore. In the third quarter ended December 31,2020, the bank had recorded net profit of ₹ 506 crore, down 18.5 per cent over the net profit of ₹ 621 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Published on May 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.