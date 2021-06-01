PNB to write to IRDAI on stake sale plan in Canara HSBC OBC Life, says MD and CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Punjab National Bank, the country’s second largest public sector bank, plans to complete its stake sale in associate company Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance in next one to one-and-a -half years, CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director & CEO of the bank said.
“Because of our amalgamation with OBC from April 1 last year, forbearance was given to us by IRDAI for one year ( till March 31, 2021). Now that the period is over, we have completely assessed the situation and would like to sell our stake. It will not happen overnight ...it could be one year or two years. We would like to submit our plan of action to IRDAI and that is why we have taken the approval from the Board, ” Rao told BusinessLine.
PNB, last weekend, had told the bourses of its intent to divest stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life at an “appropriate time” and “depending on market conditions and available options”.
Asked if this announcement meant that PNB was only looking to exit the venture and not bring its shareholding below 10 per cent, Rao said the bank will have to look into the valuation price matrix first and take a call in the next two years.
“We have taken an approval to have an opportunity to relook at it based on financials. It is very difficult today to decide what will be the best route for a transaction that may happen after a year,” Rao added.
As per the guidelines of IRDAI, PNB has to maintain its stake below 10 per cent in one insurance company. PNB can have a stake in both companies provided its stake in one of the companies is below 10 per cent. Rao said that PNB’s situation with the two insurers— Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance and PNB MetLife— are quite different.
PNB is not only looking to divest stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life from the perspective of unlocking value for the sake of shedding non-core asset; it is also looking at it as the bank cannot continue permanently in an arrangement where it holds more than 10 per cent in two insurers.
“The question is can you retain upto 10 per cent while unlocking value. Regulator says you can retain upto 10 per cent. But it is a business call to be taken by the bank in days to come,” Rao said.
Rao said that the bank will strictly go by the current shareholder agreement between the three partners. “If it provides for Right of First Refusal, then we will follow it,” he said.
Currently, Canara Bank has 51 per cent stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, while HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings has 26 per cent and PNB holds 23 per cent stake in the insurer.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...