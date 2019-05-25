PNC Infratech Q4 net jumps over 25% to Rs 140 cr

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Infrastructure company PNC Infratech has reported a 25 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 139.93 crore for the quarter ended March, helped by higher income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 111.52 crore during the same quarter a year ago, PNC Infratech said in a statement.
During January-March 2019, total income rose to Rs 1,087.96 crore from Rs 765.52 crore in the year-ago-quarter. Expenses increased to Rs 972.14 crore from Rs 628.19 crore in January-March 2018.
“Several infrastructure orders bagged by the company during the FY19 helped the firm result in good balance sheet. The company recorded its highest ever revenue and profit after tax during Q4,” PNC Infratech Managing Director Chakresh Jain said.
Agra-based PNC Infratech has presence in about 15 states of India and provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor