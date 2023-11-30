The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), on Thursday, hosted its first roadshow for the 12th city gas distribution (CGD) bidding round.

The 12th CGD bidding round aims to achieve 100 per cent coverage of the country by expanding the reach of natural gas by offering eight geographical areas (GAs) covering six North East States and Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The event was inaugurated by Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain and PNGRB Chairman Anil Kumar Jain.

On completion of the 12th CGD bidding round, the entire country except the islands, will be covered under the city gas distribution network. It will provide access to cleaner cooking fuel for households, support industrial and commercial facilities and fuel transportation, marking a giant leap towards achieving a gas-based economy.

Oil Secretary highlighted the potential of piped natural gas (PNG) in these States. Moreover, he emphasised the utilisation of emerging technologies to introduce gas in these areas, recognising the tremendous potential for innovation and progress in enhancing gas infrastructure and accessibility.

The initiation of the 12th CGD bidding round, specifically tailored for these States/UTs, reflects a strategic move to provide cleaner fuel within the delicate ecosystems of these regions, said the PNGRB Chairman.

He also highlighted the potential of north eastern India, portraying it as a crucial link between mainland India and Southeast Asia.

Electronic bids have been invited from October 13, with the last date for submission of bids set for January 11, 2024, for 7 GAs under 12th CGD bidding round, and February 23, 2024 for Mizoram GA. PNGRB aims to finalise the award by February-March 2024.

Currently, there are 300 GAs authorised by PNGRB covering around 88 per cent of the country’s geographical area and 98 per cent population. The total consumption by CGD is 35 million cubic meters per day (MSCMD).

PNGRB has also authorised around 32,203 kms of natural gas trunk pipelines, out of which around 22,191 kms of pipelines are currently operational.

As of August 2023, India has a total of 1.16 crore piped natural gas (PNG) connections and 6,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations.