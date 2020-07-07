POCO M2 Pro smartphone launched; prices start at ₹13,999

POCO, the Xiaomi spin-off smartphone brand, on Tuesday announced the launch of their new smartphone, POCO M2 Pro.

The POCO M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch fullscreen display. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, along with Z-Shocker Haptics. It features triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and the Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU.

The device comes has two variants based on RAM – 4GB and 6GB variants. It is available in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. The internal storage can be expanded further with a microSD card.

The M2 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger. It features a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP in-screen selfie camera with night mode.

The device runs on POCO Launcher 2.0. In a first, users will also be able to choose between the minus one screen of MIUI for POCO and Google’s Discover, the brand said.

The phone will be available in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and two shades of black colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, starting 12 noon on July 14.

The 4/64GB, 6/64GB and 6/128GB storage variants of the POCO M2 Pro are priced at ₹13,999, ₹14,999, and ₹16,999, respectively.